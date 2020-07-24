33

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's San & Mingi are next in 'Thanxx' version of 'Fever' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's San and Mingi are next in the "Thanxx" version of their teaser images for 'Fever'.

After their school uniform looks in their "Inception" teasers, San and Mingi are ready to spend their free time under the sun. Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.

Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. San
  3. Mingi
  4. ZERO : FEVER
3 1,268 Share 72% Upvoted

3

kxk5,805 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

mingi is giving me bobby from ikon vibes here

Share

1

the-undead-gorl130 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I love the Seonghwa hairstyle on San alot, I wonder if the hair stylist is gonna do it on every member in the future.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND