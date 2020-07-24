ATEEZ's San & Mingi are next in 'Thanxx' version of 'Fever' teaser images

ATEEZ's San and Mingi are next in the "Thanxx" version of their teaser images for 'Fever'.



After their school uniform looks in their "Inception" teasers, San and Mingi are ready to spend their free time under the sun. Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.



Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.



