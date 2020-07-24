Former SECRET member Ji Eun walks the line in 'Cradle Song' MV teaser

Former SECRET member Ji Eun has dropped her music video teaser for "Cradle Song".



In the MV teaser, Ji Eun walks along a road and gives the camera a lot of adorable aegyo. Her third solo mini album 'Dream' is set to drop on July 26, and it's the former SECRET member's first release since her legal conflict with former agency TS Entertainment.



She previously released teaser videos for the tracks "Mirage" and "MIL (Make it Love)".



Watch Ji Eun's "Cradle Song" teaser above!



