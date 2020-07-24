TREASURE introduce Jihoon, Haruto & Park Jeong Woo in teaser posters for 'The First Step'

TREASURE have revealed teaser posters featuring Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo for 'The First Step'.
The YG Entertainment group is preparing to make a debut with 'The First Step', and after Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan, Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo are taking the next step.
TREASURE's debut album is set to drop on August 7 KST. What do you think of their teaser posters?
