33

19

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

TREASURE introduce Jihoon, Haruto & Park Jeong Woo in teaser posters for 'The First Step'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE have revealed teaser posters featuring Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo for 'The First Step'.

The YG Entertainment group is preparing to make a debut with 'The First Step', and after HyunsukJunkyu, and Junghwan, Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo are taking the next step. 

TREASURE's debut album is set to drop on August 7 KST. What do you think of their teaser posters?

  1. TREASURE
4 4,292 Share 63% Upvoted

3

kxk5,805 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

holy shit YG is on fire today FINALLY these boys are debuting and their hard work is paying off Im soo happy for them

Share

2

monke501 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

jihoonie you look so good! jeongwoo too! well haruto is a given lololol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND