ATEEZ prepares to announce the track choice between "INCEPTION" and "THANXX"

ATEEZ is preparing to announce the track choice that voters have chosen between "INCEPTION" and "THANXX".

ATEEZ released a video on YouTube with the title 'ATEEZ - WHAT'S YOUR CHOICE?' having fans hyped up for the announcement of the vote results.

The video went through all the rounds of voting, which took place from July 14th to July 21st. During this period, fans were able to participate and vote which song ATEEZ will promote their new album with.

The track choice will be announced on July 29th at 2 PM KST while their album 'ZERO: FEVER part. 1' will release on July 29th at 6 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for the results and also the release of ATEEZ's new album coming soon.