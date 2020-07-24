ATEEZ's San & Mingi show off their sharp visuals in individual 'Inception' version comeback photos

ATEEZ's San and Mingi have returned with sharper visuals than ever, ahead of the release of the group's 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1'!

The latest set of San and Mingi's individual comeback teasers below are "Inception" version jacket images, with the two members' "Thanxx" version images coming up later today.

ATEEZ's full comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part.1' is just 5 more days away, slated for July 29 at 6 PM KST! Which song did you vote for between "Inception" and "Thanxx"?