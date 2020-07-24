19

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

ATEEZ's San & Mingi show off their sharp visuals in individual 'Inception' version comeback photos

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's San and Mingi have returned with sharper visuals than ever, ahead of the release of the group's 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1'!

The latest set of San and Mingi's individual comeback teasers below are "Inception" version jacket images, with the two members' "Thanxx" version images coming up later today. 

ATEEZ's full comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part.1' is just 5 more days away, slated for July 29 at 6 PM KST! Which song did you vote for between "Inception" and "Thanxx"?

  1. ATEEZ
  2. San
  3. Mingi
0 723 Share 73% Upvoted
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   2,194

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND