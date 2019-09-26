4

0

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 15 to September 21

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 15 to September 21 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 51,433,734 Points

2. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 40,655,772 Points

3. Kassy - "Story Of Night Fall" - 35,711,894 Points

4. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 33,226,614 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 32,572,192 Points

6. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 31,484,669 Points

7. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 31,480,784 Points

8. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 31,049,384 Points

9. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 26,935,670 Points

10. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 26,876,724 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Seventeen - 'An Ode'

2. Seventeen - 'An Ode ( kit)'

3. Dream Catcher - 'Raid of Dream'

4. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP'

5. The Boyz - '[DreamLike]'

6. TEEN TEEN - 'VERY, ON TOP'

7. TWICE - 'What is Love?'

8. UP10TION - 'The Moment of Illusion'

9. TWICE - 'twicetagram'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

3. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"


4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. Maktub - "To You My Light"

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"


7. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"

8. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

9. Leewoo - "My Regards"

10. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

Source: Gaon

Omg What Is Love and Twicetagram still on the list! Wow

