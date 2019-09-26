AKMU's Chanhyuk reveals he voluntarily enlisted in the marines even though he was assigned as a public service worker

AKMU has made an appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' to promote their impending comeback album.

AKMU has appeared on the show for the first time in two years and seven months, showing their incredible growth as artists since then. Chanhyuk revealed he voluntarily enlisted in the Marines even though he was assigned a public service worker position and received a lot of attention for his decision. He revealed on the show that he also received special honors for his performance while serving, stating that he "wanted to leave his footprint in the military."

AKMU is releasing their first album in three years titled 'Sailing'. The new album shows the duo's emotional maturity, especially drawing attention with their title track titled "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love". Chanhyuk stated that he "believes that title is perfect the way it is", regardless of its long nature. Suhyun also commented that she participated in arranging and composing a song for the first time as well.



AKMU stated that their goal was to hold concerts that continued to do draw listeners well into the future, and was lauded by Yoo Hee Yeol who compared them to the Carpenters.

