JYP Entertainment updates fans on TWICE's Mina and her health

JYP Entertainment updated fans on TWICE's Mina and her health.



On August 1, Mina and her mother arrived in South Korea, and fans were worried after seeing photos of her at Incheon Airport. JYP Entertainment revealed the TWICE member is still experiencing difficulties with her health, stating, "Mina is not returning because of a special reason or her schedule. As previously announced, she's currently resting due to health issues, and it's difficult for her to participate in scheduled activities including the world tour. We're hoping for her speedy recovery. We'll share updated if there are any changes regarding Mina's schedule in the future."



As previously reported, Mina is currently suffering from anxiety issues, and JYPE has stated the label will be taking legal action against malicious comments.