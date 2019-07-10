Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

JYP Entertainment updates fans on TWICE Mina's health and upcoming schedule attendance

On July 11, JYP Entertainment addressed fans with an official notice, updating them on TWICE member Mina's health condition. 

JYPE stated, "Mina is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage. No exact diagnosis has been identified yet; we are consulting with several medical professionals to verify the cause in detail. After extensive discussion with Mina and members of TWICE, we have decided that Mina's current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures, and sufficient resting. Along with this decision, Mina will not be attending the following schedule: TWICE World Tour 2019 'TWICELIGHTS'."

Read JYP Entertainment's full statement below. We hope Mina can recover soon. 

Binnie_Bunny8 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

rest well and recover fully, once and fans are always supporting you dear penguin

KennyK08929 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

My best wishes for Mina's recovery. I have dealt with extreme anxiety for years, it can be hell when it's not under control

