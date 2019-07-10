JYP Entertainment updates fans on TWICE Mina's health and upcoming schedule attendance

On July 11, JYP Entertainment addressed fans with an official notice, updating them on TWICE member Mina's health condition.

JYPE stated, "Mina is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage. No exact diagnosis has been identified yet; we are consulting with several medical professionals to verify the cause in detail. After extensive discussion with Mina and members of TWICE, we have decided that Mina's current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures, and sufficient resting. Along with this decision, Mina will not be attending the following schedule: TWICE World Tour 2019 'TWICELIGHTS'."

Read JYP Entertainment's full statement below. We hope Mina can recover soon.