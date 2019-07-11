Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

JYP Entertainment to take legal action against malicious comments about TWICE Mina's health & other members

JYP Entertainment announced they'll be taking legal action against malicious comments about TWICE Mina's health and other members.

On July 11, JYP Entertainment posted on TWICE's homepage, "The malicious comments and defamation of character concerning Mina's health condition and the other members have gotten to a serious situation. In the case that the artist's reputation and character can be damaged on a serious level, we'll be seeking all available legal measures, including civil and criminal."

The label previously announced, "Mina is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage," explaining why she won't be present at TWICE's 'TWICE World Tour 2019 - TWICELIGHTS'. 

How disrespectful some people may be...poor Mina.

Please give Mina room to recuperate... have a heart! 🥺

