Kangta & Jung Yoo Mi allegedly spotted together on Jeju Island despite labels denying dating rumors

Despite both their labels denying dating rumors, Kangta and actress Jung Yoo Mi were allegedly spotted on a date together on Jeju Island.



According to reports, a netizen saw Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi at a restaurant together on Jeju Island this past February. The netizen posted the photos below along with the caption, "They were handsome and pretty." The photos reveal a woman who is allegedly Jung Yoo Mi and a man in a mask alleged to be Kangta.



As previously reported, Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi's labels shut down rumors the two stars have been dating for 2 years. Kangta's dating rumors with Jung Yoo Mi erupted shortly after his rumors with racing model Woo Joo Ahn.

