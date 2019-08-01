Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kangta & Jung Yoo Mi allegedly spotted together on Jeju Island despite labels denying dating rumors

AKP STAFF

Despite both their labels denying dating rumorsKangta and actress Jung Yoo Mi were allegedly spotted on a date together on Jeju Island.

According to reports, a netizen saw Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi at a restaurant together on Jeju Island this past February. The netizen posted the photos below along with the caption, "They were handsome and pretty." The photos reveal a woman who is allegedly Jung Yoo Mi and a man in a mask alleged to be Kangta. 

As previously reported, Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi's labels shut down rumors the two stars have been dating for 2 years. Kangta's dating rumors with Jung Yoo Mi erupted shortly after his rumors with racing model Woo Joo Ahn.

  1. Kangta
  2. Jung Yoo Mi
1 5,141 Share 75% Upvoted

0

judithleexd107 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Ever hear this thing called friendship? Imagine the shock of two friends spending time together....

I'd be over the moon, personally, if they were dating, but if they are and dont want to reveal,or they're not, leave them tf alone.

Share
TRCNG
TRCNG shed tears in 'Missing' MV trailer
45 minutes ago   0   266
D1CE
D1CE throw the dice in 'Wake Up' debut MV
47 minutes ago   1   354
VIXX, Ravi
VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident
51 minutes ago   0   2,388

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND