SM Entertainment has denied Kangta of H.O.T fame and actress Jung Yoo Mi are dating.



Jung Yoo Mi's label Ace Factory already shut down the rumors, and a rep from SME also confirmed, "The two people's dating rumors are not true. They have a close oppa-dongseng relationship."

As previously reported, Kangta's dating rumors with Jung Yoo Mi erupted shortly after his rumors with racing model Woo Joo Ahn.



In other news, Kangta is gearing up for his solo comeback on August 4.