NCT's Taeyong drops latest 'Long Flight' teaser images for 'SM Station'

NCT's Taeyong has dropped his latest "Long Flight" teaser images for 'SM Station'.



In the latest teasers, Taeyong continues the airplane concept as sits back for a long plane ride. As previously revealed, Taeyong has already greeted fans with collaboration singles like "Around" with Hitchhiker, "Cure" with producer Yoo Young Jin, and more, and this will mark the NCT leader's first ever solo single. He also personally participated in composing and writing the lyrics for "Long Flight", which was produced by Royal Dive.

Taeyong's "Long Flight" drops on July 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates.