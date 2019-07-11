Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

BTS's Jungkook reveals a cover of George's 'Look at Me'

AKP STAFF

BTS's Jungkook revealed his cover of George's recent ballad song "Look at Me".

On July 11, Jungkook shared the below clip on Twitter with the message, "L-l-l-l-look at me." The blacked-out clip reveals the BTS member's sweet voice as he croons the touching song, and he ends it with a silly twist.

Watch the clip and the original track by George below!  

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. Jungkook
1 1,568 Share 90% Upvoted

1

Kirsty_Louise3,130 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

I absolutely love his voice, I love it when he gifts us with covers like this. ARMY's really lucked out with our boys, we have a great rap and vocal line.

Share
GFriend (Girlfriend)
GFriend reveal choreography MV for 'Fever'
1 hour ago   1   2,237

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND