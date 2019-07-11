BTS's Jungkook reveals a cover of George's 'Look at Me'

BTS's Jungkook revealed his cover of George's recent ballad song "Look at Me".



On July 11, Jungkook shared the below clip on Twitter with the message, "L-l-l-l-look at me." The blacked-out clip reveals the BTS member's sweet voice as he croons the touching song, and he ends it with a silly twist.



Watch the clip and the original track by George below!