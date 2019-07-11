BTS's Jungkook revealed his cover of George's recent ballad song "Look at Me".
On July 11, Jungkook shared the below clip on Twitter with the message, "L-l-l-l-look at me." The blacked-out clip reveals the BTS member's sweet voice as he croons the touching song, and he ends it with a silly twist.
Watch the clip and the original track by George below!
BTS's Jungkook reveals a cover of George's 'Look at Me'
