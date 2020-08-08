0

N.Flying reveal live clip of 'E-YO' from 'NOOB CON' concert

N.Flying have revealed a live clip of their "E-YO" performance.

The band held their 'NOOB CON' concert last month, and they've now revealed a live performance of "E-YO". The track is on their seventh mini album 'So, 通 (Communication)', which featured "Oh really." as the title song.

Watch N.Flying's "E-YO" performance above!

