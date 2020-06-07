5

N.Flying drops M/V for title track "Oh really."

N.Flying has dropped M/V for their title track "Oh really." ahead of their comeback on the 10th!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the group revealed a music video for their title track in their upcoming 7th mini-album 'So, Tong.' The album contains six songs in total, including the title track "Oh Really," "Flower Fantasy," "Youth," "I'm Gonna," "Last Song," and "E-Yo," which features lyrics personally written by the band.


Check out the video above! How are you liking N.Flying's comeback title song? 

I love it! The song is a bop and the MV is cute af.

