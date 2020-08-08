1

ENOi drop 'W.A.Y (Where Are You)' performance MV

ENOi have dropped their "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" performance MV.

In the performance MV, ENOi dance on dirt and in a plant-filled room for their comeback's earthy concept. "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" is the title track of their special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’, and it's about not letting go of someone once you find them.

Watch ENOi's "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it. 

Love this song! the performance video is awesome!

