Cherry Bullet reveal 'Aloha Oe' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

Cherry Bullet have dropped their "Aloha Oedance practice video.

The girl group made a comeback with "Aloha Oe" this past week, and they've now revealed a look at a dance practice session. Cherry Bullet also announced their 'MV Views event'. 

Watch Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it.  

