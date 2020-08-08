Cherry Bullet have dropped their "Aloha Oe" dance practice video.
The girl group made a comeback with "Aloha Oe" this past week, and they've now revealed a look at a dance practice session. Cherry Bullet also announced their 'MV Views event'.
Watch Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it.
Cherry Bullet reveal 'Aloha Oe' dance practice video
