MONSTA X's Minhyuk turns into an artist DJ for his upcoming 'Naver NOW.' radio program

The teaser for Minhyuk's new radio program has been revealed.

On July 25 KST, Starship Entertainment and Naver revealed the official teaser for the MONSTA X member's upcoming radio program 'Vogue (Bo-geu) Ship Show' to air on 'Naver NOW.'. This new program will feature Minhyuk as the host who will listen to listeners' stories and draw their episodes on the spot.

Minhyuk, well-known across the fandom for his drawing skills, is expected to warm listeners hearts by working in this 'atelier' concept. The producers are looking forward to Minhyuk drawing and communicating with fans around the world through the program.

The new radio program will broadcast its first episode on July 30 at 7:30 PM KST through Naver NOW. Will you tune in?