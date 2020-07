According to media outlet reports on June 18, MONSTA X's Minhyuk will be greeting fans as the fixed host of a new 'Naver NOW.' radio show!

A 24-hour live streaming service, 'Naver NOW.' consists of a variety of idol-led radio shows and segments both through audio and video. Starting at the end of July, Monbebes will have a new 'Naver NOW.' program hosted by Minhyuk to look forward to!

What kind of radio show do you want to hear from Minhyuk?