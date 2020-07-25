17

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

TWICE drop Sana, Jihyo, and Mina's posters for online concert 'World In A Day' with 'Beyond LIVE'

TWICE has dropped individual posters for their online concert.

On July 25 KST, the JYP girl group unveiled the individual posters for members Sana, Jihyo, and Mina. As announced, their upcoming digital concert 'World In A Day' will be hosted by SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' platform on 'V Live'. 

Following the group teaser image, these individual posters highlight each member's charismatic features, as they are neatly dressed in suits and trench coats.

The concert will take place on August 9 at 3 PM KST. Will you tune into the concert?

 

  1. TWICE
  2. Sana
  3. Jihyo
  4. Mina
jokbal_is_yum 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Tune in? Hmmmm,... Yeah, that's only 11:00 p.m. in LA, I could do that.
It would be interesting to compare their online live show with Dreamcatcher's (which I watched and really enjoyed), wonder if there will be any onsite audience? Probably not, due to the pandemic.

funkahole 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

You did well twice..now your fame is dying... I think they'll Disband soon. Blacpink outsold

