TWICE drop Sana, Jihyo, and Mina's posters for online concert 'World In A Day' with 'Beyond LIVE'

TWICE has dropped individual posters for their online concert.

On July 25 KST, the JYP girl group unveiled the individual posters for members Sana, Jihyo, and Mina. As announced, their upcoming digital concert 'World In A Day' will be hosted by SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' platform on 'V Live'.

Following the group teaser image, these individual posters highlight each member's charismatic features, as they are neatly dressed in suits and trench coats.

The concert will take place on August 9 at 3 PM KST. Will you tune into the concert?