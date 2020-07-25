Oh My Girl's Arin shares her thoughts on being selected as MC for 'Music Bank'

Oh My Girl's Arin shared her thoughts as the new MC of 'Music Bank'.

On July 24 KST, the KBS music program aired its first episode featuring the new MCs Arin and TXT's Soobin! After the broadcast, the Oh My Girl member shared her thoughts on the experience and the opportunity.

She revealed, "I started dreaming of becoming a singer by watching the seniors on music programs, and it feels like a dream that I have become the MC for the 'Music Bank' that I've always loved while working on that dream."

"Thank you for giving me this great opportunity and I will try my best to show you all a better side," said Arin.

On Instagram, she also wrote: "I was super nervous and my head was spinning, my heart pumping all day because it was my first day as an MC, but it all went well thanks to our member unnies, Miracle, parents, and all my family members around me. It was very unpolished because it was my first try, but I'll become a better Arin every Friday! Love you."

During the episode opening, Arin and Soobin delivered a cover stage of Humming Urban Stereo's "Hawaiian Couple" among other songs.

What did you think of their first episode together?