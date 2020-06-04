SECRET NUMBER drop performance MV for debut track 'Who Dis?'

SECRET NUMBER have dropped their performance music video for their debut track "Who Dis?"
In the above MV, SECRET NUMBER go over their "Who Dis?" choreography on their MV set. "Who Dis?" is the Vine Entertainment girl group's title track of their debut album of the same name.
Watch SECRET NUMBER's "Who Dis?" performance MV above and their MV here.
