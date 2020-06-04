9

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SECRET NUMBER drop performance MV for debut track 'Who Dis?'

AKP STAFF

SECRET NUMBER have dropped their performance music video for their debut track "Who Dis?"

In the above MV, SECRET NUMBER go over their "Who Dis?" choreography on their MV set. "Who Dis?" is the Vine Entertainment girl group's title track of their debut album of the same name.

Watch SECRET NUMBER's "Who Dis?" performance MV above and their MV here

  1. SECRET NUMBER
  2. WHO DIS
1 717 Share 75% Upvoted

0

kpoplifeyahhh38 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Ther oufits give me itzy vibes tbh no hate

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND