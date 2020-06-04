Cosmic Girls tell a tale in 'Neverland' secret film

Cosmic Girls have revealed a secret film teaser for "Neverland".



In the secret film, the Cosmic Girls members tell a fairy tale, and in the end, they decide to bloom like flowers and fly like butterflies.

The girl group's eight mini album 'Neverland' and title song "Butterfly" drop on June 9 KST.



