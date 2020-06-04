Shin Se Kyung in talks to star opposite Siwan in upcoming drama 'Run On'

Shin Se Kyung is in talks to star opposite Siwan in the upcoming drama 'Run On'.



Reports revealed Shin Se Kyung is up for the lead role of Oh Mi Joo in JTBC's 'Run On', and Namoo Actors confirmed, "Shin Se Kyung received an offer to appear in JTBC's new drama 'Run On', and she started to review the offer."



'Run On' will follow the story of Ki Sun Kyum, who becomes a sports agent after his sports career, and Oh Mi Joo, a woman who works as a foreign film translator always looks back on the past. Shin Se Kyung is up for the role of Oh Mi Joo, who loses her parents at a young age and grows up lonely.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Run On'.