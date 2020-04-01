Code Kunst drops handsome MV teaser for 'Flower' feat. Jay Park, Woo Won Jae & Giriboy

Code Kunst has dropped a handsome music video teaser for "Flower".



Like the first MV teaser, Code Kunst's latest teaser features beautiful flowers, but then transitions into handsome black-and-white scenes of Jay Park, Woo Won Jae, and Giriboy. "Flower" is a track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth full album 'People', which drops on April 2 KST.



He previously dropped his pre-release tracks "Joke!" and "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.



Check out Code Kunst's new MV teaser for "Flower" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



