Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Code Kunst drops handsome MV teaser for 'Flower' feat. Jay Park, Woo Won Jae & Giriboy

AKP STAFF

Code Kunst has dropped a handsome music video teaser for "Flower".

Like the first MV teaser, Code Kunst's latest teaser features beautiful flowers, but then transitions into handsome black-and-white scenes of Jay ParkWoo Won Jae, and Giriboy. "Flower" is a track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth full album 'People', which drops on April 2 KST.

He previously dropped his pre-release tracks "Joke!" and "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.

Check out Code Kunst's new MV teaser for "Flower" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

