Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Code Kunst gets bashed in 19+ MV for 'Joke!' feat. C JAMM & Simon D

Code Kunst has dropped his 19+ music video for "Joke!" featuring C JAMM and Simon D!

In the MV, the rapper gets smashed in the head after going to a strip club. "Joke!" is the first pre-release track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth LP album 'People'.

Watch Code Kunst's "Joke!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

bartkun4,827 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Gotta say when Simon Dominic starts to rap my body is on fire. That's dope!

