Code Kunst stands gridlocked in 'KnoCK' feat. Baek Ye Rin

Code Kunst has dropped his music video for "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.



The MV follows Code Kunst as he finds himself gridlocked and comes across a female driver who seems just as listless. "KnoCK" is the next pre-release track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth LP album 'People' following "Joke!", and the lyrics are about someone knocking at the door of your heart.



Watch Code Kunst's "KnoCK" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





