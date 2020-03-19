1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Code Kunst stands gridlocked in 'KnoCK' feat. Baek Ye Rin

AKP STAFF

Code Kunst has dropped his music video for "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.

The MV follows Code Kunst as he finds himself gridlocked and comes across a female driver who seems just as listless. "KnoCK" is the next pre-release track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth LP album 'People' following "Joke!", and the lyrics are about someone knocking at the door of your heart.

Watch Code Kunst's "KnoCK" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


  1. Code Kunst
  2. Baek Ye Rin
  3. KNOCK
0 174 Share 100% Upvoted
Euna Kim, KHAN, Minju
Euna Kim announces that duo KHAN has disbanded
8 hours ago   15   22,403
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
13 hours ago   49   93,276
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
13 hours ago   49   93,276

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND