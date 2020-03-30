8

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Code Kunst unveils full list of collaborators on new album including Jay Park, Lee Hi, Giriboy, and more

AKP STAFF

Code Kunst has unveiled the full list of collaborators for his upcoming 4th full-length album 'People'!

On March 30 KST, he shared the complete tracklist for the album through his official social media, revealing that the featured collaborators to appear included: Baek Ye Rin, Jay Park, Woo, Giriboy, Lee Hi, Dynamic Duo's Gaeko, GRAY, Loopy, Jvcki Wai, C JAMM, Simon Dominic, Kid Milli, EK, HAON, pH-1, DeVitaColde, Car the Garden, Bassagong, BLNK, jayho, Legit Goons' Jaedal, Nucksal, PALOALTO, and The Quiett.

Meanwhile, 'People' is set for release on April 2.

Check out the full tracklist below!

View this post on Instagram

준비 완료된 사람! 💐💐 - 안좋은 일들이 많은 요즘 누군가에겐 행복을줄 수 있는 앨범이길! - [코드 쿤스트 (CODE KUNST)] 코드 쿤스트 (CODE KUNST), 4th LP [PEOPLE] - 2020. 04. 02. THU. 6PM 이번주 목요일 오후 6시 (KST) - 1. KnoCK (Feat. 백예린) 2. 꽃(Flower) (Feat. 박재범, 우원재, 기리보이) 3. Xii 4. O (Feat. 이하이) 5. Woode 6. F(ucked up) (Feat. 개코, GRAY) 7. Set me Free (Feat. Loopy, Jvcki Wai) 8. JOKE! (Feat. C JAMM, 사이먼 도미닉) 9. Get Out (Feat. Kid Milli, EK, HAON (하온)) 10. Rollin (Feat. pH-1) 11. Let u in (Feat. DeVita, Colde) 12. Dirt in my HEAD (Feat. 카더가든) 13. Bronco (Feat. 뱃사공, BLNK, Jayho, 재달 of Legit Goons) 14. 춤 (Feat. 넉살) 15. PEOPLE (Feat. Paloalto, The Quiett) 16. (Bonus track) 01 No more fire - @code_kunst #코드쿤스트 #CODEKUNST #PEOPLE #AOMG - @yerin_the_genuine @jparkitrighthere @munchinthepool @giriboy91 @leehi_hi @callmegray @gaekogeem @jvckiwai @thisloop @cjadoublem @longlivesmdc @kidcozyboy @m.b.a_ek @noahmik @ph1boyyy @lilchoster @wavycolde @carthegarden @bassagong_ @blnk0.0 @jaedal92 @jayho @nucksal @paloaltongue @thequiett @parkjagajang @mr.sync @eehosoo

A post shared by CODE KUNST (@code_kunst) on

  1. Code Kunst
  2. Gaeko
  3. Giriboy
  4. GRAY
  5. Jay Park
  6. Lee Hi
  7. PALOALTO
  8. Simon D
  9. The Quiett
  10. Baek Ye Rin
  11. WOO
  12. LOOPY
  13. JVCKI WAI
  14. C JAMM
  15. KID MILLI
  16. EK
  17. HAON
  18. PH-1
  19. DEVITA
0 836 Share 80% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND