Code Kunst unveils full list of collaborators on new album including Jay Park, Lee Hi, Giriboy, and more

Code Kunst has unveiled the full list of collaborators for his upcoming 4th full-length album 'People'!

On March 30 KST, he shared the complete tracklist for the album through his official social media, revealing that the featured collaborators to appear included: Baek Ye Rin, Jay Park, Woo, Giriboy, Lee Hi, Dynamic Duo's Gaeko, GRAY, Loopy, Jvcki Wai, C JAMM, Simon Dominic, Kid Milli, EK, HAON, pH-1, DeVita, Colde, Car the Garden, Bassagong, BLNK, jayho, Legit Goons' Jaedal, Nucksal, PALOALTO, and The Quiett.

Meanwhile, 'People' is set for release on April 2.

Check out the full tracklist below!