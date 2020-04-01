27

11

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXID's Solji sings 'One Day' for 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST

AKP STAFF

EXID's Solji is the voice behind "One Day" for the 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST.

The MV features the complicated romance between anchorman Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) and model-turned-actress Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young). "One Day" is a beautiful ballad about memories of someone that stay with you through time, reflecting the drama's characters who remember moments in vivid detail due to hyperthymesia.

Listen to Solji's "One Day" above! Have you been watching 'Find Me in Your Memory'?

  1. EXID
  2. Solji
  3. ONE DAY
  4. FIND ME IN YOUR MEMORY
5 1,693 Share 71% Upvoted

0

workathomenow (Banned)-11 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

-1

pink_oracle4,949 pts 20 hours ago 3
20 hours ago

Welcome to 2020, the world is being taken over by a virus and EXID disbanded last year.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 confirmed to be gearing up for comeback
7 hours ago   23   12,924
Suho
Suho asks kids, “Do you know Exo?”
16 hours ago   5   5,561

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND