EXID's Solji sings 'One Day' for 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST

EXID's Solji is the voice behind "One Day" for the 'Find Me in Your Memory' OST.



The MV features the complicated romance between anchorman Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) and model-turned-actress Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young). "One Day" is a beautiful ballad about memories of someone that stay with you through time, reflecting the drama's characters who remember moments in vivid detail due to hyperthymesia.



Listen to Solji's "One Day" above! Have you been watching 'Find Me in Your Memory'?

