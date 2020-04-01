58

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

AKMU's Suhyun donates $41,000 for coronavirus relief efforts

AKMU's Suhyun has donated 50 million Won ($40,596.64 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts.

On April 1, Suhyun shared a screenshot of her participation in the 'Happy Bean Good Action Donation Campaign' on her Instagram story along with the message, "Let's do this together. Thank you to medical staff, our heroes. Good action with Suhyun."

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising, there's also a rising need for medical supplies and personnel to conduct tests and treat patients. Suhyun's 50 million Won will be used towards purchasing medical supplies, such as protective clothing and masks. 

In other news, Suhyun starred in WINNER's music video for their song "Hold".

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Suhyun
nunyabsnss1,444 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Extremely talented, super cute and adorable and a good person. I stan.

