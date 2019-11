AOA have revealed a preview of the tracks on their upcoming sixth mini album 'New Moon'.



Along with their title song "Come See Me", fans get a preview of "Sorry", "Magic Spell", "Ninety Nine", and "My Way". As previously reported, AOA are returning with a girl crush, wild west inspired concept.



'New Moon' drops on November 26 KST. Check out AOA's highlight medley above and the track list below!