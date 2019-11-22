Super Junior's Sungmin reveals MV for warm, acoustic track 'Orgel'

Super Junior's Sungmin has revealed the music video for his warm, acoustic track "Orgel".



The MV follows Sungmin as a man who reminisces about his days as a young musician. "Orgel" is the title song of the Super Junior member's first mini album of the same name, and it's about not forgetting your dreams.



Watch Sungmin's "Orgel" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.