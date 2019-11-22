3

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej

Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n leave their memories in 2nd MV teaser for 'New York'

AKP STAFF

Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n have dropped their second music video teaser for "New York".

The MV teaser starts out with a touching message before revealing two different experiences in different cities. 

Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" drops on November 27 KST. Watch their first MV teaser here if you missed it and their latest teaser above!

  1. Bolbbalgan4
  2. WH3N
  3. NEW YORK
