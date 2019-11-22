Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n have dropped their second music video teaser for "New York".
The MV teaser starts out with a touching message before revealing two different experiences in different cities.
Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" drops on November 27 KST. Watch their first MV teaser here if you missed it and their latest teaser above!
Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n leave their memories in 2nd MV teaser for 'New York'
