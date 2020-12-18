11

BTS's Jimin, j-hope, & EXO's Kai top individual boy group member brand value rankings for December

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed individual boy group member brand value rankings for the month of December!

From November 19 through December 19, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 653 individual male K-Pop idols in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity. 

The 1st place spot went to the reigning BTS member Jimin, who earned a total of 7,180,413 points for December. 2nd place went to fellow BTS member j-hope with a total of 6,372,532 points, while EXO's Kai rose up to 3rd place with a total of 5,704,162 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, BTS's Jungkook, BTS's RM, BTS's Jin, BTS's SUGA, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Super Junior's Heechul. Check out the full analysis results below!

King Jimin ♥

Congratulations to our JIMINIE, aka the MAIN dancer aka the IT boy aka the KING of kpop for being the first idol to ever be NUMBER 1 for 2 CONSECUTIVE YEARS !

