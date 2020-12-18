Suzy postpones her fan concert 'A Tempo' for the safety of staff and crew

Suzy's 10th anniversary online fan concert 'A Tempo' has been postponed, in light of growing concerns for the spread of COVID19 in major cities in South Korea.

Originally, Suzy was scheduled to perform for fans during a special online fan concert this December 23. However, on December 19, her agency Management SOOP told media outlets that the concert has officially been postponed by a month, in order to ensure the safety of all staff, crew, as well as Suzy herself.

Stay tuned for updates on Suzy's fan concert 'A Tempo', now set to take place on January 23, 2021.