All members of Seventeen test negative for COVID19 & will resume normal activities

On December 19, Pledis Entertainment released a new update to notify fans of Seventeen's COVID19 test results.

The label revealed,

"All of the Seventeen members, who participated in voluntary COVID19 testing back on December 17, have now tested 'negative'. As of today, the group will resume normal activities. We would like to thank the fans who showed their concerns and encouraged Seventeen. We will prioritize the health and safety of our label artists over all else, and also promise to follow all COVID19 prevention guidelines strictly. Thank you."





Back on December 18, Seventeen ultimately did not perform at the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' due to the fact that not all of the members had received their test results. Hopefully now, fans will be able to catch Seventeen's performances on the remainder of the year-end music festivals.

