SM Entertainment CEO reveals Red Velvet will be coming back soon

SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo provided an update on Red Velvet when attending the online global start-up festival 'COMEUP 2020' on November 21 KST.

During the event, he opened up about Irene's recent controversy regarding her alleged poor behavior toward a photoshoot editor last month, stating, "There was some controversy, but we sincerely apologized." He then added, "Red Velvet will be coming back soon with a more mature appearance."

The statement quashes netizen concerns that Irene could possibly be taken out of the Red Velvet line-up. However, no further comment on when the comeback would be announced were provided.

Yes! Psycho being their most recent release and most spectacular! I love their more mature concepts more! It suits their looks and character better! I am really really excited about what they have for us!

Here in USA the left would cancel artists and sue people who abuse people in low position

The alt left kpop stans only care about stupid CA, and they dont even care in real, they use this to hate other idols

Progressive kpops stans are a disgrace

I am proud of western normal progressive people

