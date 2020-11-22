SM Entertainment CEO reveals Red Velvet will be coming back soon

SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo provided an update on Red Velvet when attending the online global start-up festival 'COMEUP 2020' on November 21 KST.



During the event, he opened up about Irene's recent controversy regarding her alleged poor behavior toward a photoshoot editor last month, stating, "There was some controversy, but we sincerely apologized." He then added, "Red Velvet will be coming back soon with a more mature appearance."



The statement quashes netizen concerns that Irene could possibly be taken out of the Red Velvet line-up. However, no further comment on when the comeback would be announced were provided.