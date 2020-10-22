24

Red Velvet's Irene admits she's idol star in editor's controversial post

Red Velvet's Irene has personally admitted she's the idol star mentioned in the recent controversial post by editor Kang Kook Hwa.

On October 22, Irene posted the following to Instagram:

"This is Irene.
I sincerely apologize for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions.
I received a lot of help from people who gave their effort for me to get to where I am now, and I regret that I hurt them greatly with my immature behavior.
This incident has made me look back on the past, and I'm very ashamed of my poor words and actions, and I feel the importance of staff members once again. 
I'll think and act more carefully, so this does not happen again.
I'm truly sorry to the fans who support me and for causing worry because of this incident."



As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". 

What are your thoughts on Irene's admission and apology? Did you believe she was the idol in question from the start or did you doubt the allegations?

아이린입니다. 저의 어리석은 태도와 경솔한 언행으로 스타일리스트 분께 마음의 상처를 드려 진심으로 죄송합니다. 제가 이 자리에 있기까지 함께 노력해주신 많은 분들의 도움이 있었는데 성숙하지 못한 행동으로 큰 상처를 드린 점 후회하고 반성하고 있습니다. 이번 일을 통해 지난 시간을 되돌아 보니 저의 부족한 언행이 많이 부끄러웠고 스태프분들의 소중함을 다시 한번 느끼게되었습니다. 앞으로는 이런 일이 없도록 더욱 신중히 생각하고 행동하겠습니다. 부족한 저를 응원해 주시는 팬 여러분과 이번 일로 인해 심려를 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 진심으로 죄송합니다.

dooda1,448 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

I am kind of disappointed. She only apologized because they exposed her. But at least she apologized I guess

15

JayFuller555556 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

That truly is disappointing....its not just one person now, there are a whole LOT of people coming out. Hopefully she learns from this.

