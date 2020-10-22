Red Velvet's Irene admits she's idol star in editor's controversial post

Red Velvet's Irene has personally admitted she's the idol star mentioned in the recent controversial post by editor Kang Kook Hwa.



On October 22, Irene posted the following to Instagram:





"This is Irene.

I sincerely apologize for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions.

I received a lot of help from people who gave their effort for me to get to where I am now, and I regret that I hurt them greatly with my immature behavior.

This incident has made me look back on the past, and I'm very ashamed of my poor words and actions, and I feel the importance of staff members once again.

I'll think and act more carefully, so this does not happen again.

I'm truly sorry to the fans who support me and for causing worry because of this incident."







As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho".



What are your thoughts on Irene's admission and apology? Did you believe she was the idol in question from the start or did you doubt the allegations?