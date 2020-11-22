BTS's 'Life Goes On' MV surpasses 100M YouTube views in just two days

BTS's latest music video just hit 100 million YouTube views!



According to YouTube, the music video for "Life Goes On," the title track off of BTS's new album 'BE,' surpassed the 100 million view mark around 2 PM KST. With this, the video has become the group's 27th video to reach the milestone view count.



Currently, the milestones achieved for each other BTS video above 100 million views is as follows: "DNA" at 1.1 billion views, "Boy With Luv" at 1 billion views, "Fake Love" at 800 million views, "Idol" and "Mic Drop (Remix)" at 700 million views, "Fire," "Blood Sweat Tears," "Dope," and "Dynamite" at 600 million views, "Save Me" at 500 million views, "Not Today" at 400 million views, "Boy In Luv" and "Spring Day" at 300 million views, "War Of Hormone," "I Need U," "On," the kinetic manifesto video for "On," and "Black Swan" at 200 million views, and "Danger," "Just One Day," "We Are Bulletproof Part 2," "Run," "Serendipity," "Singularity," "No More Dream," and "Idol (Feat. Nicki Minaj)" at 100 million views.



Meanwhile, 'BE' was released on November 20.



Congratulations to BTS on this major milestone!