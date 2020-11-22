Woo!ah! is all attitude in 2nd MV teaser for comeback single 'Bad Girl'

Woo!ah! is gearing up to make their first comeback since debut!

On November 22 KST, the NV Entertainment rookie girl group unveiled the second music video teaser for their first comeback single "Bad Girl," the title track on their second single album 'QURIOUS.'





In the clip, the members are seen in a street scene at night, dancing in sync as they sing a Korean language hook. The lyrics for the playful melody can be translated to: "I don't know anything except me. Are you the only one who doesn't know?"





Meanwhile, 'QURIOUS' is set for release on November 24.

Check out the teaser above!