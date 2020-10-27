Netizens ponder what Red Velvet would be like as a four-member group

In light of the recent controversy involving a member of Red Velvet, a netizen posted on an online community various photos of Red Velvet without Irene after her recent attitude controversy.





One netizen decided to ponder how Red Velvet would look as a four-member group and posted various photos of the girl group without Irene.



Many other Korean netizens agreed that Red Velvet is the prettiest girl group in the industry, and they don't want the girl group to stop promoting because of the recent incident.

Many netizens wondered if Irene would drop out of the group so that the group Red Velvet can keep promoting. Some of the Red Velvet fans are hoping the girl group would make a return, and the four members aren't affected by the controversy any more than they are now.

Netizens' Commented:

"To be honest, all the members of Red Velvet are pretty. They can be the visuals in any girl group."

"Please, I wish Red Velvet would be a four-member group."



"Red Velvet is the prettiest girl group. Gosh."



"We can't lose Red Velvet. If it comes to it, I just hope Irene leaves."



"I'm afraid these four girls will be neglected like this. Is there anyone who can start a petition to have Irene leave the group? I'm afraid we won't be able to see these members in the future. So sad."



"To be honest, these four are enough to keep the group going."

"Without Irene, the average age of the group will decrease, and they all are good singers."

"They should start all over with just the four members."



