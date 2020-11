BoA has revealed her latest teaser images for 'Better' album.

In the teasers, BoA reveals her shorter cut in black and white. 'Better' is the veteran singer's 20th anniversary commemorative album, and it's set to drop on December 1 KST. She was also revealed to have composed 3 tracks on the album.



Check out BoA's latest 'Better' teasers below and her previous teasers here, here, and here.