BoA shows off her natural beauty in concept photos for 20th anniversary album 'Better'

BoA is continuing the countdown until the release of her new album!

On November 23 KST, the SM Entertainment veteran singer released concept images for her 20th anniversary commemorative album 'Better.' In the images, she poses in a number of settings that are veiled with white light, emphasizing her natural beauty.



For the album, BoA showed off her skills as a singer-songwriter by working as the lyricist for track "L.O.V.E," as well as the lyricist/composer for tracks "Cloud," "All That Jazz," and "Little Bird."



Meanwhile, 'Better' is set for digital release on December 1, while physical albums will come out on December 2.





Check out BoA's concept images below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting release!

