Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

BoA revealed to have composed 3 of the songs on her upcoming 20th anniversary album

BoA has composed and written multiple songs on her upcoming album.

She'll be coming back with her 20th-anniversary album 'Better'. She's revealed to have composed and written lyrics for "Cloud", "All That Jazz", and "Little Bird". She also wrote lyrics for "L.O.V.E". "Cloud" is an R&B song with an emotional electric piano sound and a lo-fi synth string sound. "All That Jazz" is a jazz-pop song with a soft guitar and piano sound. "Little Bird" is a Brit pop song with a strong brass and drum sound.

'Better' will be released on December 1st at 6PM KST.

lui-c204 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

this queen does everything 💕 triple threat

0

askaanc1 pt 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Excited!

