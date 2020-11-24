BoA is on the road in 'Better' album teaser images

﻿ ﻿

BoA has dropped more teaser images for her tenth album 'Better'.



In the teasers, BoA is ready to hit the road in a gorgeous, green convertible. 'Better' is the veteran singer's 20th anniversary commemorative album, and it's set to drop on December 1 KST. She was also revealed to have composed 3 tracks on the album.



Check out BoA's latest 'Better' teasers below.