7

1

News
Posted by germainej 49 minutes ago

BoA is on the road in 'Better' album teaser images

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿

BoA has dropped more teaser images for her tenth album 'Better'.

In the teasers, BoA is ready to hit the road in a gorgeous, green convertible. 'Better' is the veteran singer's 20th anniversary commemorative album, and it's set to drop on December 1 KST. She was also revealed to have composed 3 tracks on the album.

Check out BoA's latest 'Better' teasers below and her previous teasers here.

  1. BoA
  2. BETTER
0 358 Share 88% Upvoted
Momoland
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' performance MV
56 minutes ago   1   371

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND