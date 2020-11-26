Z.Flat (Choi Hwan Hee) & Hondam drop 'Designer' MV

Z.Flat (Choi Hwan Hee) and Hondam have dropped their music video for "Designer".



"Designer" is Z.Flat's first project single album, and it's a colorful hip hop song written and composed by Z.Flat and Hondam. Choi Hwan Hee is also known as the late actress Choi Jin Sil's son, and he previously said on his debut, "The music code ranges from A to G. Z.Flat is a code that doesn't exist. It means I'm going to do music that's not in the world. I want to work hard as independent musician Choi Hwan Hee."



Watch Z.Flat and Hondam's "Designer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.