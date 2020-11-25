BoA feels the sun in 'Better' teaser images

BoA has dropped her latest teaser images for 'Better'.



In the teasers, BoA feels the sun in a giant field as she holds up a mirror and a green piece of glass. 'Better' is the veteran singer's 20th anniversary commemorative album, and it's set to drop on December 1 KST. She was also revealed to have composed 3 tracks on the album.



Check out BoA's latest 'Better' teasers below.


