7

2

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BoA feels the sun in 'Better' teaser images

AKP STAFF

BoA has dropped her latest teaser images for 'Better'.

In the teasers, BoA feels the sun in a giant field as she holds up a mirror and a green piece of glass. 'Better' is the veteran singer's 20th anniversary commemorative album, and it's set to drop on December 1 KST. She was also revealed to have composed 3 tracks on the album.

Check out BoA's latest 'Better' teasers below and her previous teasers here and here.

﻿﻿
  1. BoA
  2. BETTER
0 377 Share 78% Upvoted
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,768
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,768
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
17 hours ago   195   48,768

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND