Kang Seung Yoon sings 'Can You Hear Me' for 'Kairos' OST

Kang Seung Yoon is the voice behind "Can You Hear Me" for the 'Kairos' OST.



The music video above follows the hardships of Im Geon Wook (played by Kang Seung Yoon), who struggles alone until he has Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young) by his side. "Can You Hear Me" serves as the theme song for Kang Seung Yoon's character, and it's about hoping someone can hear your feelings for them.



Listen to Kang Seung Yoon's "Can You Hear Me" above! Have you been watching 'Kairos'?