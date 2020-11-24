Momoland have dropped their "Ready or Not" performance music video!
In the performance video above, the Momoland members go through the choreography for each of their MV sets. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature track from the girl group, and global star Psy participated as a lyricist.
Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.
9
4
Posted by 56 minutes ago
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' performance MV
Momoland have dropped their "Ready or Not" performance music video!
1 371 Share 69% Upvoted
Log in to comment