Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' performance MV

Momoland have dropped their "Ready or Not" performance music video!

In the performance video above, the Momoland members go through the choreography for each of their MV sets. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature track from the girl group, and global star Psy participated as a lyricist.

Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.

Boring without Yeonwoo.

